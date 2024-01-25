FACT, BPCL refinery employees in protest mode

January 25, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

Employees of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Kochi refinery are in protest mode against management policies that deny workers their rights.

Employees belonging to various trade unions at FACT will take out a march to the company gates on Thursday, and later in the day to its corporate office after a round of talks with the management on issues raised by trade unions failed.

FACT workers are demanding, among other things, renewal of the agreement on wages and working conditions as well as medical cover for employees who are not on regular rolls.

Refinery workers have said that the long-term wages agreement has been pending since August 2018. In a recent letter to the chairman of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, refinery workers said that all other public sector oil refining companies, except BPCL, had revised wages for their officers and workers several years ago.

Fitment formula

They also alleged that the fitment formula offered to the BPCL workers differed from the formula worked out for workers in the other refineries owned by the government. Though the BPCL refinery is also making profit like other refining companies owned by the government, the BPCL management has been discriminatory, offering ‘lower fitment and DA merger’.

FACT employees claimed that the fertiliser company had made a net profit of ₹613 crore and the company management must treat the workres in a fair manner. The workers have also demanded that performance allowance for workers in the non-managerial category should be disbursed at the earliest.

Refinery employees alleged that the management is insisting on labor unions signing an agreement granting unilateral authority to the management to amend the terms, especially in the event of privatisation of BPCL. And, despite the labour dispute being under consideration at the Central Industrial Labour Tribunal, the absence of a judge since August 2022 has brought the resolution process to a standstill. This has paralysed the labor dispute settlement mechanisms under the Central government, the employees added.