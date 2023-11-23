FACT begins demonstration of use of innovative agricultural inputs in Kerala, Odisha

November 23, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, which is participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to educate farmers about the use of nano urea, nano-DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) and alternatives such as organic fertilisers and fermented organic manure, has begun demonstration of the use of innovative agricultural inputs in the tribal districts of Kerala and Odisha.

In the second phase, all the 14 districts in Kerala and 30 districts of Odisha will be covered. The innovative fertiliser products were backed by drone technology, which would prove to be a game-changer for agriculture and had been demonstrated before rural and tribal farmers, said FACT sources.

They said nano fertilisers would bring down the cost of fertiliser application and would help combat pollution through optimum utilisation of fertilisers. The trend would also help change the habit of overuse of fertilisers to optimum use on a long-term basis.

FACT sources said drone demonstrations of fertiliser delivery in Kerala and Odisha had received enthusiastic response from farmers.

The nano fertiliser programme was launched in Kerala by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recently in Palakkad district.