Facing up to the used mask challenge

Used face masks continue to end up in waste baskets, according to sanitation workers, while officials are unsure about how they must be handled.

A Kochi Corporation Health official said sanitation workers had been asked to collect masks separately. Once collected and brought to the dumping yard at Brahmapuram, they are disinfected with sodium hypochlorite. Any further action evades them since there is no incinerator at the dumpyard, he added.

While the number of people stepping outside and having to use masks has come down considerably during the lockdown period, easing of restrictions could mean a further rise. “If the number increases and masks begin to pile up, we would need an incinerator,” the official said.

Individual councillors have asked residents, particularly those in home quarantine, to wrap up masks in covers before disposing them along with plastic waste, said Sheeba Lal, councillor representing Fort Kochi Veli. Fasila Faisal, a sanitation worker who collects waste around the M.G. Road area said masks from households were generally disposed along with plastic waste or sometimes even with wet waste.

“We try not to segregate waste ourselves now since it might not be safe,” she added. Mohanan, who collects waste at Kaloor, said after masks were spotted with plastic waste, he had asked residents to find ways to burn masks.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) State president Dr. Abraham Varghese said used face masks were classified as biomedical waste and would have to be treated separately from other waste.

“They cannot be discarded on the road or dumped along with other municipal waste,” he added. Biomedical waste is managed by the IMA under its IMAGE (IMA Goes Ecofriendly) initiative.

Since biomedical waste is collected only from hospitals, dental clinics and other member institutions, and offices, the general public or police personnel who now use masks will have to find ways to drop them off with a member institution, he observed. “If dropping them [masks] off is also not possible, they will have to be burnt,” he said. Since masks were earlier used only by healthcare personnel, there are no existing guidelines to manage waste from the public.

Kalamassery Municipal Chairperson Rukiya Jamal said the civic body had not been collecting non-biodegradable waste for over a month. Residents have been asked to keep non-biodegradable waste on their premises till restrictions are eased and sanitation workers return to work in full strength. They will then decide what will be done. But residents are encouraged to use reusable cloth masks over disposable ones, she added.Since the Kochi Corporation has no other way of handling waste, masks from houses and public places are most likely dumped at Brahmapuram with the rest, said V.P. Chandran, member, health standing committee.

As many as 410 apartments in the district are equipped with incinerators which are used to dispose masks along with other sanitary waste, said Joby Jacob, chief operations manager, CREDAI Clean City Movement.