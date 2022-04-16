Facing flak from greens, CPI(M) removes cloth wound around trees

The Ernakulam district unit of the CPI(M) on Saturday removed the red cloth wound around several trees along Marine Drive, minutes before nature lovers rallied in protest against the inordinate delay in clearing the unscientific cover that was set up as part of the State meet of the party held here from March 1 to 4.

Greens, including school and college students, had decided to remove the cloth cover around 9 a.m. on Saturday. However, party workers affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) removed it before they reached the site. The cloth was clipped to tree stumps using metal wires. The party had come under criticism from environmentalists, who had alleged that the ecological condition of the trees was hit due to the unscientific clipping of cloth.

However, nature lovers who reached the site found that the metal wires used to clip the cloth were not removed from the trees. They removed it but could not reach out to the clips used at the top of the tree stumps.

CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan said CITU workers who had wrapped the cloth around tree stumps had decided to keep it until the conclusion of the Party Congress in Kannur. “The cloth cover was removed by Friday night,” he added.