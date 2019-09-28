‘Facebook giving paramount importance to child safety’

Facebook accounts for around 8,500 posts, 5,000 pictures, and nearly 12,000 comments in a single second, which calls for enormous safety norms, especially when it comes to child safety.

Speaking at a session on Online Child Sexual Exploitation at COCON, Satya Yadav, head, Trust and Safety, Facebook India, said 5,000 images in a second roughly translated into 200 million images a day on Facebook, which include objectionable and pornographic ones of children. And, they could be qualified as child sexual exploitation (CSE) content.

He said Facebook gave paramount importance to child safety and has removed 5.40 million pieces of CSE content in a single quarter, out of which 99.20% were removed by Facebook on its own without waiting for reporting by users.

User reporting

While Facebook heavily relies on user reporting for all other forms of objectionable content, including defamatory ones, hate crimes and terrorism, that is not the case when it comes to CSE content.

“We employ machine learning and Artificial Intelligence to detect and pull down child sexual exploitation content and add such content to the database of similarly flagged content for running photo DNA, a process of hashing similar images.

“Images in the database for photo DNA remains banned from uploading to Facebook,” Mr. Yadav said.

Elaborating on the safety measures adopted by Facebook for children, he drew attention to the social media platform’s portals for parents and youth and digital literacy library.