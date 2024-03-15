Ezhikkara panchayat to formulate climate action plan to fight tidal flooding

March 15, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Ezhikkara, a coastal panchayat in Ernakulam district, has stepped up efforts to co-create a micro-level climate action plan with community participation for disaster risk reduction with special focus on tidal flooding.

As a prelude to this, 22 community researchers, mostly drawn from Kudumbashree, who had played an active role in building up a grassroots-level basic information system during the first phase of the project, were felicitated at a function organised by Ezhikkara panchayat on Friday. During the function, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and district panchayat president Manoj Muthedan pledged full support for the project.

The first phase of the project run by Equinoct, a community-sourced modelling solution provider, along with like-minded organisations — M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Community Resource Centre Puthenvelikkara, ASAR, and Resilient Destinations Foundation — was undertaken in 20 coastal panchayats and two municipalities in the district. The first phase was funded under the US Fulbright Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund.

“Initially, the idea was to undertake the project in Puthenvelikkara, Kumbalanghi and Ezhikkara panchayats. However, it had to be extended to more local bodies at the request of the district panchayat and the District Disaster Management Authority. The first phase of the project was basically in a campaign mode of building up a basic information system unique to each place,” said C.G. Madhusoodhanan, chief executive officer of Equinoct.

Community researches played a significant role in the first phase like data collection, documentation, including videography, community mapping and bringing about a region-specific tidal calendar. Their service was crucial in satisfying the philosophy of the project that community knowledge alone was not enough in arriving at solutions but the lived-in experience coupled with historical knowledge and future impact are equally important in dealing with climate disasters.

“They will be relevant in the second phase of co-creating ward-specific micro level climate action plan. They will facilitate discussions and surveys for ward-level problem identification and gathering inputs for arriving at lasting solutions. Based on the climate action plan, a detailed project report will be drawn up for potential funding from the State Disaster Management Authority for fighting climate disaster risk reduction, which would not be possible without the State intervention. Depending on the intensity of the problem in each ward, more community researchers will be enlisted and trained,” said Mr. Madhusoodhanan.

The felicitation of the community researchers was aimed at acknowledging their services and equip them for the next phase, which is likely to attain traction only after the Lok Sabha election. Ezhikkara panchayat president M.S. Ratheesh was present.