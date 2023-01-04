Extreme rain spells hurting pineapple farming

January 04, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Pineapple farmers say the cultivation of the fruit in its traditional locales in Kerala and neighbouring districts of Karnataka is shrinking thanks largely to extreme spells of heavy rain hurting both plants and production.

Pineapple used to be cultivated in northern Kerala districts in large areas but about 15% to 20% of the acreage has come down in recent years, said Baby John, a veteran farmer. “The shrinking space is the result of extreme weather conditions. While rains used to be more evenly distributed in the past, these spells have become extremely heavy over the last couple of years,” he said.

Price goes up

Jose Joseph, a pineapple trader and cultivator, said there had been a dip in production towards the end of last year. Though farmers could take some heart from the resulting price rise, the weather condition was a cause for long-term worry. During the lean production period, the price of the fruit went past ₹50 a kg for the best quality. But with some recovery, the price has dropped to around ₹28 a kg. But even this level of price was not too bad, he said.

Along with a few other pockets, pineapple farming may now confine itself to the lower ranges of Idukki district like Thodupuzha, Moolamattam and Kaliyar and the higher reaches of Ernakulam like Piravom, Kothamangalam, and Muvattupuzha, said Mr. John.

Good acreage is vital

Even in these areas, the farmers will struggle because they will have to get substantial acreage under cultivation to make farming of pineapple feasible. Large areas will help reduce the overall cost of production and sell the fruit much easier.

The cost of production is at least 30% higher than in the past. Labour, fertilizer and fuel costs have spiralled, Mr. John pointed out. At the same time, productivity has come down in the face of weather conditions. Production could be down around 30%, he added.

The area under cultivation too has come down from the previous level of around 18,000 hectares. Production has come down in tandem to about 3.5 lakh tonnes from 4.5 lakh tonnes.

In the meantime, farmers expect the price of pineapple to go up within a fortnight with the easing of winter in north Indian cities. Besides, the wedding season in north India is a time when there is a peak in the demand for the fruit before the full summer season sets in.