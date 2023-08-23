‘Extramarital relations increasingly causing fissures in families’

August 23, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Rumblings in families owing to extramarital relations seem to be on the rise going by the number of cases reported with Snehitha, the gender help desk of the Kudumbashree, in Ernakulam.

From a mere 12 cases in a year between 2013 and 2015, they doubled to 25 in the next two years before registering a three-fold jump to around 75 cases a year since then.

The figure was part of extensive data compiled by Snehitha as it celebrated its 10th anniversary on Wednesday. Since its inception, Snehitha, the first such gender help desk of the Kudumbashree in Kerala, in Ernakulam, has in total handled 8,137 cases.

Domestic violence (DV)-related cases remain the most reported, with Snehitha attending 1,810 such cases in the last 10 years. The number of DV cases has almost increased progressively with just a marginal drop in between.

From 24 cases during 2013-14, it jumped to 161 the next year before plummeting to 36 the year after. Since then, the number has steadily increased from 145 in 2016-17 to 186, 186, 202, 256, 251, and 276 till 2022-23. Alcoholism-induced DV was also on the rise.

“That the Kudumbashree predominantly works among sections vulnerable to domestic violence may be one of the reasons for such cases being increasingly reported with us. The number also registers a steep spike whenever we conduct campaigns about our services,” said Shine T. Money, district programme manager, Gender, Kudumbashree.

Increased awareness had also led to increased reporting. Also, women are now more inclined to take legal recourse unlike in the past. For those who are still reluctant to drag husband or children into litigation, Snehitha’s mediations remain an effective alternative. Atrocities perpetrated by children on parents for the sake of property are also being reported.

At 1,026 cases, family discord-related issues were the second most reported category with Snehitha. From a mere 40 cases in 2013-14, it rose to 170, the most in a year in the last 10 years, in 2022-23. Snehitha offered counselling, including to families, in 1,256 cases, while 835 benefited from temporary shelter service.

“We offer shelter between three to five days whereafter they are moved to long-term shelters if that is warranted,” said Mr. Money. Cases related to mobile phone addiction among children are also being increasingly reported with Snehitha. Twenty such cases were reported this year alone.