Extensive traffic curbs in Kochi city and suburbs from October 15

The stretch on National Highway 966 B between Kundannoor Junction and CIFT Junction will remain closed for comprehensive maintenance works for a month from October 15.

The Kochi City police have chalked out an extensive traffic diversion plan in this connection. From the morning of October 15, no vehicles, including two-wheelers, will be allowed on Thevara-Kundannoor and Alexander Parambithara bridges. Heavy vehicles will be permitted into the city only between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

All vehicles, except heavy vehicles, from West Kochi to Kundannoor should take the Venduruthy bridge to enter M.G. Road and proceed to Pallimukku Junction and take Sahodaran Ayyappan Road to proceed to Kundannoor via Vyttila. Heavy vehicles will be allowed along the same route only between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Vehicles headed to Kundannoor from Eda Kochi should take the Kannangattu bridge and enter NH 966 B, take a left turn and proceed along BOT East Junction, Vathuruthy level cross, and Venduruthy bridge to enter M.G. Road. Vehicles should then proceed to Pallimukku Junction and enter Sahodaran Ayyappan Road to reach Kundannoor via Vyttila.

Vehicles other than heavy vehicles from Thripunithura and Kundannoor to Willingdon Island and West Kochi should proceed to Vyttila and take Sahodaran Ayyappan Road and M.G. Road. Heavy vehicles are permitted on the same route between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Vehicles from Kumbalam, Madavana, and Panangad headed to West Kochi should either take the Aroor-Eda Kochi bridge or proceed along Vytilla Junction.

Further restrictions

The stretch between Jos Junction and Rama Varma Club Road Junction will be closed between October 11 and November 25 as part of replacement of old pipelines of BPLC-Kochi Refinery along DH Road. Vehicles from M.G. Road may divert either through R. Madhavan Nair Road or SRV School Junction Road. Vehicles from the direction of BTH along DH Road may either take Warriam Road or Rama Varma Club Road to enter M.G. Road.