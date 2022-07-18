Expulsion of 98-year-old farmer from Maruvakkad pokkali union kicks up a row

Philomena Baby Joseph threshing out the grains from her modest harvest, in this 2016 photo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 18, 2022 19:21 IST

She has been charged of litigating against union and inflicting it with huge financial loss

Hardly a fortnight after her 98th birthday, Philomena Baby Joseph, one of the oldest Pokkali farmers in the district, was in for a rude surprise when she was expelled from the Maruvakkad Padasekhara Karshaka Union (MPKU) in Chellanam, of which she had been a member for decades.

In the letter expelling her, MPKU secretary K.J. Jacob charged her of litigating against the union and thereby inflicting the saline aquaculture contractor and the union with huge financial loss. “Since the annual general body meeting of the union found your actions illegal and an offence, you are being expelled from the membership as per Section 6E of the bylaw,” stated the letter.

Francis Kalathungal, son of Ms. Joseph and general convener of the Pokkali Samrakshana Samithi, said she was among the rare landowners in the MPKU to unfailingly undertake pokkali farming for decades. It had been substantiated by the Chellanam Agriculture Officer by way of records accessed under the Right to Information Act, he said.

The MPKU is a combine of more than 100 pokkali field owners formed under the Travancore Cochin Charitable Societies Act in 1974. Most of them were neither active farmers nor keen about pokkali farming but were largely satisfied with the annual per acreage lease from the saline aquafarming contractor, said Mr. Kalathungal.

“It is quite unfortunate that the expulsion has taken place at a time when the operations of Maruvakkad paddy polders are being monitored by a High Court-appointed monitoring committee,” he added.

The Maruvakkad Padashekhara Monitoring Committee has taken the stand that it has nothing to do with the internal affairs of the MPKU, which was merely one of the members of the committee.

Mr. Jacob said the decision to expel Ms. Joseph was taken after her response to a show cause notice was found to be unsatisfactory. “She can regain her membership by tendering an unconditional apology before the annual general body meeting,” he said. Mr. Kalathungal, however, claimed that Ms. Joseph was never issued a notice but merely informed that her membership was being discussed by the union.

Election of office bearers

Meanwhile, Chandu Manjadiparambil, another Pokkali farmer, accused the current office bearers of the MPKU of continuing in office in violation of the bylaw. “As per the bylaw, new office bearers should be elected every year. But the present office bearers have been continuing since 2019. I have filed a case asking for their removal and bringing the MPKU under the administration of a receiver,” he said. Mr. Manjadiparambil, who has filed multiple petitions against the MPKU, was expelled in 2016.

Mr. Jacob said the provision in the bylaw for electing the office bearers every year had been amended by a meeting of the annual general body. Mr. Manjadiparambil, however, shot down the claim, stating that a meeting with a special agenda and a minimum participation of 60% was needed for such amendment. He claimed that no such meeting had been held till date.