Exports through Kochi port stable, imports drop

June 14, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Exports through Kochi port remained steady in the first quarter of 2023 (January to March) compared to the same period last year, while there is a significant drop in imports through the port during the period, according to information released by the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Exports through the port stood at 3.62 lakh tonnes during the January-March 2023 period against 3.58 lakh tonnes during the first three months of 2022. There has been only a marginal increase in exports. The chamber also said there was no change in the top four countries to which exports were made — the UAE, the USA, China, and Saudi Arabia. These countries accounted for over 40% of exports.

The major items of exports continued to be coir, coir products, marine products, spices, cotton goods, and tea. They accounted for around 45% of the exports. The volume of marine products and tea exports saw an increase in 2023, whereas there was a fall in the volume of other items. The new export destinations during the current year include Iceland, Jamaica, Mongolia, Paraguay, and Sarawak.

The data also showed that the volume of imports through Kochi port during the first three months of 2023 was 5.01 lakh tonnes, which is down from 5.67 lakh tonnes during the same period in 2022. The drop has been about 11%. There is also change in the top countries from where imports were made during the period 2023 as compared to 2022.

The top destinations from where imports were made through Kochi during the 2023 period included the UAE, Vietnam, China, Africa, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia whereas in the first three months of 2022 had seen imports topping from Africa, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and the USA. Key items of import included chemicals, cement, metals and minerals, paper and wood products.

