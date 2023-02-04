Expo moots innovative solutions to waste management issues

February 04, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The need to explore scientific and innovative alternatives for waste disposal along with efforts to create positive behavioural change towards waste management among the public gained traction on the inaugural day of the expo on waste management at Marine Drive here on Saturday.

Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh took a leaf out of the inaugural address by Chief Minister after he pointed out that waste disposal could be done without any issues in the State. “We do not have lack of resources and funds for such initiatives. The attitude of the public towards waste management is the only hurdle. Waste-Free Kerala can become a reality if we change our attitude towards waste management,” he said. The Minister said the State had a long way to go before achieving the desired targets in septage waste management.

Various technologies and innovations on scientific waste disposal were showcased at the event. A few entrepreneurs came up with decentralised systems that could effectively address challenges in the on-site treatment of solid and liquid waste. Machines for road cleaning, robotic technology to clean stormwater drains, and pre-fabricated sewage treatment plants attracted visitors’ attention.

Experts who addressed the various sessions held as part of the expo suggested the need to promote innovation in waste management, especially in Kerala where land scarcity was a major hurdle to the implementation of waste management projects. The expo also showcased successful business ventures based on waste management by various companies.