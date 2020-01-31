Explosives Rules violated, finds PESO

The mandatory distance between the fireworks display site and spectators was not maintained at the Nadakkavu Bhagavathy temple where a fireworks accident injured 14 persons on Wednesday night, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has found.

Just 21 metres separated the site and spectators, while as per the Explosives Rules, 2008, there should have been a distance of 100 metres. It was also pointed out that the district magistrate did the right thing by initially denying the licence for conducting the fireworks display since the mandatory distance could not be ensured.

It was also found that except for palm leaf crackers the rest of the firework materials were not approved by the Chief Controller of Explosives as required. Out of the 1,200 shells manufactured for the fireworks display at the temple, 900 were used.

Chemical analysis

“Samples of fireworks have been sent to the Regional Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory at Kakkanad for chemical analysis to verify whether any banned chemicals such as potassium chlorate were used in them, in which case it could be deemed as an unauthorised fireworks display. More conclusions could be reached only after the chemical analysis report was out,” said PESO sources.

Directives issued

PESO and the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industries have been issuing frequent directives to all district magistrates regarding the safe conduct of fireworks display.

PESO has advised the district magistrate to conduct an inquiry into the incident as required under the Explosives Rules since it was a serious incident that left 14 people injured. PESO sources said district magistrates should seriously consider whether to allow fireworks display at places where the 100-metre distance between the display site and spectators could not be ensured.

Meanwhile, S. Saravanan, deputy controller of explosives, has been appointed inquiry officer to probe the mishap. He visited the fireworks display site on Thursday.