Kochi

Exploring new business opportunities

more-in

Soap-making and getting trained in operating Thumboormuzhi model aerobic composting technique figure among the green business options being explored by Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members in the district.

Plastic ban

The move to explore new avenues received a shot in the arm after the government announced its decision to ban single-use plastic products from January 1. The quantity of plastic waste generated under various local bodies may get reduced in the wake of such a restriction and HKS members feel they need to get trained in areas that will provide them a steady income.

The members of the HKS at Chottanikkara have already started receiving training in soap-making under the guidance of trained personnel from the Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Mundur, in Palakkad. “We hope to start the sale of soaps made by us this month itself. Such a venture will help us generate additional income,” they said.

The HKS members in Chottanikkara had also undergone training in operating the Thumboormuzhi model aerobic composting technique.

The green volunteers hope that such initiatives will provide them job opportunities, as the services of trained personnel are required to manage the projects on a long-term basis.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 12:56:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/exploring-new-business-opportunities/article30142907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY