Exploring new business opportunities

Soap-making and getting trained in operating Thumboormuzhi model aerobic composting technique figure among the green business options being explored by Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members in the district.

Plastic ban

The move to explore new avenues received a shot in the arm after the government announced its decision to ban single-use plastic products from January 1. The quantity of plastic waste generated under various local bodies may get reduced in the wake of such a restriction and HKS members feel they need to get trained in areas that will provide them a steady income.

The members of the HKS at Chottanikkara have already started receiving training in soap-making under the guidance of trained personnel from the Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Mundur, in Palakkad. “We hope to start the sale of soaps made by us this month itself. Such a venture will help us generate additional income,” they said.

The HKS members in Chottanikkara had also undergone training in operating the Thumboormuzhi model aerobic composting technique.

The green volunteers hope that such initiatives will provide them job opportunities, as the services of trained personnel are required to manage the projects on a long-term basis.