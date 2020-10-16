Explore potential of Ayurveda: Governor

Kochi

Global Ayurved Summit concludes

COVID-19 has offered an opportunity to explore more deeply the potential of Ayurveda and adopt an integrative approach for innovative solutions to the pandemic, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Thursday.

He was addressing the valedictory session of the Global Ayurved Summit organised under the aegis of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said a press release here.

Mr. Khan said the pandemic had turned the world’s attention to the immune system. In the present scenario, the role of Ayurveda is of paramount importance.

Thomas John Muthoot, chairman, CII Kerala State council, addressing the session, emphasised that the global Ayurveda market was expected to reach USD9.79 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual rate of 16.2% from 2015 to 2022.

Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, highlighted the initiatives taken by the AYUSH Department. COVID-19 has enhanced the scope of work for the department, he said.

K. Ellangovan, Principal Secretary, Industries, Kerala, said health-care as a service was now contributing significantly to economic growth, and that the government was developing the Ayurveda investment framework to attract more investors to the State.