Explain delay in undertaking afforestation for proposed Sabarimala ropeway project: Kerala HC

Published - August 11, 2024 06:27 pm IST - KOCHI

71 trees need to be felled and branches of 27 need to be pruned for ropeway to Sabarimala Sannidhanam

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Deputy Director of the Periyar Tiger Reserve to file an affidavit explaining the reasons for the delay in undertaking compensatory afforestation in connection with the proposed ropeway to Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

The ropeway is proposed to be constructed between the Hilltop near the KSEB Substation Pampa (Lower Terminal Point) and Sannidhanam (Upper Terminal Point). The Special Survey Team and Forest Mini Survey Team had filed a report before the court regarding the cutting and removal of trees for the project. According to the report, the total number of trees that come within the project location is 98. Of these, 71 need to be felled and branches of 27 need to be pruned. It was submitted that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change would clear the proposal only after details of the proposal and compensatory afforestation were submitted on the Parivesh portal of the Ministry.

