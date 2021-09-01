Explain COVID situation, Deora tells State govt.

KOCHI

01 September 2021 22:58 IST

Much-hyped Kerala model of healthcare has failed, says Congress leader

The Kerala government should explain how the much-hyped Kerala model of health care had fallen flat, said Congress leader Milind Deora here on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Deora said everyone was concerned about the COVID situation in the State. The total number of cases and the test positivity rates had gone high. Around 50 per cent of India’s daily cases were coming from Kerala. This was a case of the State’s failure at its worst. The State government owed an explanation on the situation, he said.

On the national monetisation pipeline programme of the Centre, Mr. Deora said it was the demonetisation of the poor and the monetisation of the rich.

He said the government wanted to monetise the assets which essentially were the assets of the citizens of the country and give it to the private sector. The Centre had weakened India’s economy considerably over the past seven years. When COVID hit the country, the weakness showed, and as a result, the economic crisis worsened, he said.