Expired medicines found dumped in river at Pothanikkad

Huge quantities of expired medicines were found dumped in the Kavakkad river within the Pothanikkad police station limits during the weekend.

The expired medicines were found dumped under the aqueduct bridge near Konnampara and near the pillars of a bridge across the river. The police registered a case on Sunday. The first information report (FIR) said the medicines were dumped in the river sometime between late Friday evening and Sunday morning around 8 a.m. The accused, yet to be identified, contaminated the water source with consequence for public health, said the FIR.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and relevant Sections of the Kerala Police Act.