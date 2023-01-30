Expired drugs found dumped near community health centre in Ernakulam

January 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Expired drugs worth around ₹50 lakh were found dumped in a building close to the community health centre at Pandappilly near Muvattupuzha.

The Health department has launched an inquiry following allegations that the medicines were not distributed to the needy before their expiry. The medicines, including costly life-saving drugs, are distributed free of cost to eligible patients. The drugs were found stocked in boxes.

District Medical Officer Dr. S. Sreedevi said she would inspect the facility as part of the inquiry. Necessary action would be taken against those responsible after confirming whether lapses had occurred on the part of the officials concerned, she said.

The dumped boxes were recovered by local residents after a fire occurred near the community health centre a few days ago. As per rules, officials at the centre should have alerted about the availability of medicines through the drug distribution and management system before their expiry.

Additional stocks, if any, are usually transferred to other health centres. Officials claimed that they had informed the authorities of the pending stock, but there has been no follow-up action. The expired medicines were later shifted to a nearby building owing to lack of space at the centre, they said.