Experts warn of long-term consequences of river pollution in the wake of Periyar fish kill

Experts said at a meeting here on June 2 (Sunday) that the fish kill reported on the Pathalam stretch of the Periyar nearly two weeks ago should be considered as an incident with long-term consequences for the entire ecological life supported by the river system. “We should not look at the fish kill only as a matter affecting fish resources and fishermen’s livelihood and pollution of a drinking water source,” they said.

“Though the massive fish kill that affected the available fish stock and resulted in significant losses for fishermen is our major concern, this issue must be viewed in a broader context...fish deaths in the segment of the Periyar, allegedly triggered by release of untreated discharge from industrial units, have been frequent. The river system has no time to recover between such incidents which in turn affect the river ecosystem.”

Under these circumstances, the ecosystem deteriorates and severely impacts indigenous species, said a scientist from the Cochin University of Science and Technology. The effect would be visible along the entire polluted stretch, he added.

The massive fish deaths that occurred in May in the river segment near Pathalam sluice have sparked protests from citizens concerned, ecological activists and fishermen.

The meeting was organised by Korampadam Service Cooperative Bank with the support of experts of riverine and maritime ecology, fishermen and aquaculturists, and citizens’ groups.

A spokesman for the Korampadam cooperative said the meeting was organised to express solidarity with fishermen. The bank has proposed providing fish fingerlings free of cost to the affected fishermen and to evolve an action plan for proper waste treatment.

