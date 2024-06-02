GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Experts warn of long-term consequences of river pollution in the wake of Periyar fish kill

Published - June 02, 2024 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Experts said at a meeting here on June 2 (Sunday) that the fish kill reported on the Pathalam stretch of the Periyar nearly two weeks ago should be considered as an incident with long-term consequences for the entire ecological life supported by the river system. “We should not look at the fish kill only as a matter affecting fish resources and fishermen’s livelihood and pollution of a drinking water source,” they said.

“Though the massive fish kill that affected the available fish stock and resulted in significant losses for fishermen is our major concern, this issue must be viewed in a broader context...fish deaths in the segment of the Periyar, allegedly triggered by release of untreated discharge from industrial units, have been frequent. The river system has no time to recover between such incidents which in turn affect the river ecosystem.”

Under these circumstances, the ecosystem deteriorates and severely impacts indigenous species, said a scientist from the Cochin University of Science and Technology. The effect would be visible along the entire polluted stretch, he added.

The massive fish deaths that occurred in May in the river segment near Pathalam sluice have sparked protests from citizens concerned, ecological activists and fishermen.

The meeting was organised by Korampadam Service Cooperative Bank with the support of experts of riverine and maritime ecology, fishermen and aquaculturists, and citizens’ groups.

A spokesman for the Korampadam cooperative said the meeting was organised to express solidarity with fishermen. The bank has proposed providing fish fingerlings free of cost to the affected fishermen and to evolve an action plan for proper waste treatment.

Related Topics

Kochi / water pollution / rivers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.