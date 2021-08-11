Experts to be roped in to study stench issue in Eloor

Kochi

11 August 2021 00:22 IST

Pollution Control Board officials visit industrial area

The Eloor Municipality and the State Pollution Control Board will seek the services of experts in analysing the increasing incidents of unpleasant smells in the industrial area.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting held here on Tuesday following complaints of odour pollution and poor air quality in the region.

Experts in the field of smell control will be engaged to find out the exact reason behind such incidents.

A meeting involving the authorities of the municipality, Kadungalloor panchayat and the industrial units will also be convened to discuss the problem, said M.A. Baiju, Chief Environmental Engineer, State Pollution Control Board, Ernakulam.

The board suspected that stack emissions from industrial units were responsible for carrying the fugitive emissions from bonemeal and chicken processing units in the region. Rubber processing units were also found creating problems. Even though biofilter facilities were installed to check such emissions, the poor or faulty functioning of these units could be a reason for the foul smell reported by residents, it said.

The board officials pointed out that the foul smell experienced along the industrial and river corridors was found increasing during temperature inversions. It is suspected that the usage of additional quantities of raw materials was also enhancing the severity of the situation, they said.

Pollution Control Board officials, led by Mr. Baiju, Vinaya K.S., Senior Environment Engineer, and Assistant Environment Engineers, also visited the industrial area on Tuesday. They found stormwater drains carrying waste from unidentified sources. The board will ask the Industries Department to probe the issue. Water flow was also detected through the lift irrigation channel provided for Edayattuchal even though the pipeline was found sealed at the riverside. The Irrigation Department will be told to enquire into the flow of water from unidentified sources.