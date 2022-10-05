Experts suggest translocation of captured tiger from Munnar

ADVERTISEMENT

The tiger that was trapped at Naymakkad on Tuesday night will have to be translocated from the Munnar landscape as it may kill cattle again if released in the area, suggested an expert team that inspected the captured animal on Wednesday.

A close examination by the experts revealed that the animal had cataract in its left eye. A team comprising the forest veterinarian and other wildlife experts, which was formed to decide on how to handle the tiger as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, said the female animal was aged around nine.

The tiger that had unleashed terror at Naymakkad in Munnar was trapped in a cage set up by the forest officials at Munnar on Wednesday night. The animal, which was found moving towards Eravikulam, returned to Naymakkad around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday only to be walk into the trap set up by the forest officials.

Decision today

A decision on the release of the tiger into the wild, translocation, or even rehabilitation in captivity will be taken by the Chief Wildlife Warden on Thursday, officials said. The tiger had killed 10 cattle in Naymakkad and East Kadalar on Sunday and Monday and injured another one on Tuesday, triggering panic in the area. Though no human beings were attacked by the tiger, the killing of the cows that were kept in a cattle shed had unnerved the residents of the area. The Forest department had deployed around 100 personnel in the areas where the presence of the big cat was reported.

Traps were also set up at Naymakkad and East Kadalar immediately after the incidents of tiger kill were reported, Forest officials said. The comparison of the images of the tiger caught in the camera traps set up in the area and the caged one confirmed that it was the same animal. No images of other tigers were obtained from the area, officials said.