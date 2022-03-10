Experts suggest steps to avert flooding at Kammattipadam in Kochi

Call to straighten Thevara-Perandoor canal at railway crossing and shift KWA pipelines

The Irrigation department has come up with a slew of proposals to address the annual flooding at Kammattipadam in the city.

The remedial measures suggested include straightening of the Thevara Perandoor canal at the railway crossing in the area and shifting of three pipelines laid by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for supply of drinking water.

All the four low-lying culverts in the area have to be reconstructed and provided sufficient vertical and horizontal clearance, the department suggested.

The Kammattipadam area is surrounded by the Ernakulam-Thrissur main railway Line on the western side, triangular crossing of the railway line on the north, Thevara-Perandoor canal on the eastern side, and the Mullassery canal junction with the Thevara-Perandoor canal on the south. The area is thus isolated from the mainland, and inundation occurs regularly, noted the report prepared by the department on a Kerala High Court order.

The department team was led by R. Baji Chandran, Superintending Engineer, Minor Irrigation (Central Circle), Ernakulam.

The team of experts has suggested the construction of a new concrete drain to the Thevara-Perandoor canal from Kammattipadam to drain away floodwaters. A sluice with shutter arrangement shall be provided near the Mullassery Canal junction to minimise reverse the flow of water into the region, it was suggested.

The western side of Kammattipadam plays a vital role in draining out water from the area. A part of the concrete drain from Mullassery canal runs parallel to the railway track and ends nowhere. The drain shall be extended up to TP Canal on the northern side.

The bed level of Mullassery canal and the concrete drain is almost the same, which has resulted in poor drainage of water from the area. There is a high chance of high tide and heavy rain occurring simultaneously during the monsoon season. Such a situation will result in the flooding of houses in low-lying areas for several hours, it said.

Clearing of the thorny vegetation around the drainage, de-silting and removal of debris, shifting of cables, ducts and pipes that obstruct the free flow of water, and eviction of encroachers from both sides of the canals and major drains have been proposed.