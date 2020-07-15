Experts have flagged danger to motorists passing under flyover: Minister

Experts from Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) inspected the damaged Palarivattom flyover and submitted a report to the Government in July, stating that the structure was in unsafe condition and motorists passing beneath the flyover were in danger, G. Sudhakaran, Minister for Public Works has said.

They further cited the need to provide additional pillar support for the flyover, since motorists, especially those crossing the NH Bypass junction in the east-west direction (along Civil Line Road) were in danger.

However, the government is helpless since a verdict is awaited on the appeal filed by it before the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court ordering conduct of a load test over the structure. A committee headed by Metroman E. Sreedharan and experts from IIT-Madras had recommended pulling down of the girders and pier caps of the structure and rebuilding them. The ensuing litigation could have been avoided and the flyover rebuilt by now but for contractor bodies approaching the court, he said, referring to Mr. Sreedharan's assurance that the ₹18-crore rehabilitation work which was scheduled to begin in October 2019, could have been completed in nine months.

“We hope the apex court takes a call on the appeal at the earliest. The government chose the rehabilitation option since strengthening the structure through methods like carbon fibre wrapping would only ensure its strength for another decade. Moreover, it would not incur additional cost as there would be no expense since the DMRC was already in possession of money it saved in flyover/bridge works (undertaken as part of Kochi Metro works). For now, what can be done is to the ban movement of vehicles beneath the bridge in the east-west direction. We are hopeful that Mr. Sreedharan will extend his expertise for the flyover’s rehabilitation, although DMRC has wound up its operations in Kochi, following completion of the metro,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He said that the government was not inimical to the firm which built the Palarivattom flyover since the same firm was involved in the construction of Alappuzha Bypass and a lengthy flyover in Kazhakoottam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Sources in the PWD said that a team from IRC which was roped in as part of VACB probe into irregularities in constructing the structure, too had recommended the demolition of girders and pier caps and their rebuilding, to ensure safe commuting over the structure and beneath it. “They too pointed to the peril posed to motorists and pedestrians who use the NH Bypass stretch beneath the flyover, which was closed to traffic in May 2019.”

The MORTH had in 2018 flagged safety concerns about the structure, following an inspection done in the aftermath of that year’s devastating deluge in Kerala. A senior official of MORTH refused to comment on recent developments, citing that the case pertaining to the flyover’s structural safety was sub judice.