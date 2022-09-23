Experts finalise proposal to alleviate flooding at Kammattipadam

Rapid urbanisation has badly affected drainage system at the area as natural drains have been destroyed, says report

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 23, 2022 21:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The straightening of the Thevara-Perandoor (TP) canal at the triangular crossing of the railway near the Ernakulam South railway station should be taken up on priority basis for averting flooding in the Kammattipadam area of the Kochi Corporation, according to the Irrigation department.

The straightening of the canal will help the Corporation tackle the flood situation better as the canal will carry away significant quantities of floodwaters. The rapid urbanisation has badly affected the drainage system at Kammattipadam as natural drains in the region have been destroyed. Buildings have been constructed in such a way that the entire drainage system in the area has been blocked, according to the detailed project report (DPR).

Shifting of pipelines from the bed of the TP canal, extension of the drain from Kammattipadom to the canal for a length of 150 metres, reconstruction of the TP canal and the culvert below AL Jacob flyover, and dismantling of the ring bund across the canal have also been proposed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kammattipadom project will cost around ₹3.6 crore. The funds for the project will be released from the ₹10 crore allotted for Operation Breakthrough, the flood mitigation project. The Irrigation department will implement the project in consultation with various agencies including the Kochi Corporation, said R. Baji Chandran, Superintending Engineer, Minor Irrigation Central Circle, Kakkanad, who led the investigation and survey for the project.

The reconstruction of the bridge across TP canal near the Mullassery Canal Junction and the construction of a sluice with a shutter at the inlet of Kammattipadam drain near the Mullassery canal have to be undertaken under the project. The de-silting of the entire canal stretch should also be accorded priority, the report noted.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A meeting convened by the District Collector to review the progress of Operation Breakthrough the other day had decided to take up the Kammattipadam project as the fourth stage of the flood mitigation project.

Engineers have suggested that all the listed activities of the project will have to be carried out simultaneously to prevent further damage to the environment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app