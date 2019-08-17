Experts call for sustainable development of river basin areas

Experts have suggested that the government review development projects in the villages of Puthenvelikkara and Kunnukkara, primarily river basin areas, with an inclusive view.

Two consecutive floods have devastated the people of the region, and they are trying to look for reasons that led to the disaster.

According to K.H. Amitha Bachan, assistant professor, Department of Botany at MES Asambi College, Kodungallur, besides the coastal regulation zone, a riparian area will help buffer the swelling of rivers during the monsoon. A riparian zone is a marshy zone between the mainland and the waterbody that has an ecology of its own.

As the founder of the Western Ghats Hornbill Foundation, Mr. Bachan said they had been collecting data for many years in this regard. He had also submitted a proposal on a riparian zone for the region to the Kerala State Biodiversity Board.

Puthenvelikkara and Kunnukkara, located at the confluence of the Periyar and Chalakudy rivers, together constitute around 8% of the total river catchment area in the State. While the Periyar has around 4,000 sq. km of catchment area, that of the Chalakudy river is 1,704 sq. km. Hence, dam water management is extremely important during the rainy season, he said. Developing the area should be with restraint, he added. It is important that the rivers are allowed to flow freely. Sustainable development should be taken up after studying the area, he said.

M.P. Shajan, the Ernakulam cluster coordinator of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, told The Hindu that the villages downstream were affected by the way rivers were managed at the dam. During summer, there is no flow in the rivers. There was waterlogging in vast tracts of paddy fields, rendering agriculture difficult, he said. The areas are in danger of being flooded when there is extreme rainfall.

No mapping done

No study has been conducted by any government department on why the places have started getting waterlogged in recent times. There has also been no mapping on how Chalakudy and Periyar rivers flow; what the major and small canals are, and how waterlogging is affecting life in the area.

According to Mr. Shajan, setting up sand bunds and then building regulators have had an impact on waterlogging in the regions. It has also been observed that rivers find an alternative route when natural flow is restricted.

The whole region of Kuthiyathode, Manjali, Chalakka, Cheruthekkara, Cherukadapuram, Kozhithuruthu and Thelathuruthu up to Aiyroor has been affected because some canal or river channel was blocked by construction projects.

He said locals had often observed the flow of water in the canals taking opposite directions, but they did not realise what was happening upstream where the river water was being managed by a different set of people who did not understand the biodiversity of the region.

Local self-government institutions should make biodiversity management committees active and advise people on planning agriculture, what to grow, and how to construct houses. That will enable them to understand the issues and manage their lives accordingly, he added.