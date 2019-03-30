Experts call for steps to assess damage to heritage during flood

The lack of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to assess the damage to heritage and to provide immediate help was a serious drawback of the post-flood rescue activities, according to experts at a conference on heritage, museums and disaster organised recently by the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), Kalady.

Government organisations dealing with heritage lacked training in heritage disaster relief, and hence their responses were not immediate, said B. Venugopal, honorary director, Centre for Intangible Heritage Studies, SSUS.

The programme, ‘Disaster risk reduction for Navakeralam’, under the slogan ‘Rebuild Kerala’, organised by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and the United Nations Development Programme in December last year, came up with a charter that looked at housing, waste and sanitation, livelihood, solid waste management, health and nutrition, and education. While the activities mobilised volunteers and focused on ways to restore daily life, there were no lessons learnt on rescuing or saving heritage, said Mr. Venugopal.

The conference at SSUS has adopted the Kerala Declaration on Heritage and Disaster.

Gopu V. Nair, general secretary of the Pathanamthitta District Padayani Ekopana Samithy, told The Hindu that 21 out of the 28 villages known for the traditional folk art form of Padayani in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam regions were affected by the flood. Material used to prepare for the art form was lost and no help arrived to keep the artists going.

Aranmula Kannadi, the famed traditional, handmade metal mirror, had been in focus after the floods, said K.P. Asokan, president of the Vishwabrahmana Aranmula Metal Mirror Nirman Society.

However, in spite of officials documenting the losses, no relief package was given, except for the 20% subsidy under Rebuild Kerala.

A private intervention provided tool kits to artisans. All the 22 units have recently restarted work on a low scale, he added.

Dr. Venugopal said developing SOPs for heritage could be of use in the event of future disasters.