Experts call for preventive maintenance to avoid frequent damage to bridges in Kochi

January 23, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - KOCHI

Structural engineers and others have expressed concern at bridges in Kochi city and its suburbs frequently reporting problems on the surface and on piers, the latest damage being reported on a pair of 14-year-old bridges on Container Terminal Road (NH 966A).

They have sought frequent inspections and preventive maintenance to ensure the safety of motorists, pedestrians and those in boats that go beneath the plethora of bridges that augment connectivity in the Greater Kochi area.

Damage had been reported in Kothad-Moolampilly and Mulavukad-Moolampilly bridges on Container Terminal Road even earlier, including soon after they were opened to traffic.

The concrete at the base of many piers of the two bridges has now given away, exposing the steel rods within. A video of this went viral after being aired on a news platform a week ago, with motorists and others demanding that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which collected hefty toll from motorists who use the 17-km corridor that was commissioned in 2010, take speedy and durable remedial measures.

Accountability sought

Francis Dianish, vice chairman of Pizhala Karamuttikal Samara Samiti that has been demanding speedy realisation of a 64-km ring road through the Goshree islands, said damage to the two bridges was reported at a time when more container-laden lorries were slated to call at Vallarpadam container transshipment terminal, in tandem with the commissioning of Vizhinjam Port.

“The NHAI that built the road and bridges on it must show accountability, by inspecting all bridges on the corridor, especially since their piers and piles are in direct contact with water (where salinity is reported). Else, entire parts of bridges might have to be rebuilt.”

“The NHAI must do a detailed study and zero in on remedial measures to ensure safety of the bridges. There are globally accepted bridge-rehabilitation technology measures, including micro concreting and providing epoxy coating to strengthen such structures,” said Roy Vellanikaran, who retired from the Public Works department (PWD) as Chief Engineer. “It appears that there could be damage to the area beneath the pile caps. Firms that do underwater repair works can be roped in to prevent further damage to steel rods since their concrete covering has given away in many places. Preventive maintenance will go a long way in ensuring the safety and longevity of bridges and other such structures.”

British era bridges

On the longevity of Venduruthy and Thopumpady Harbour bridges that were built during British era in 1937, he said this could be because they were built using steel-screw piles having cement coating that made them more durable.

The damage to the bridges has come at a time when the entire Container Road is awaiting renovation under a ₹129.5-crore project.

NHAI sources said that an expert inspected the two bridges on Friday and Saturday, following which he is expected to submit a report on Tuesday.

“Aimed at executing repair works, the slow track of the two bridges has been barricaded and vehicles are being diverted through the fast track where a 20-kmph speed limit has been set. Underwater repair equipment will shortly be deployed, as suggested by the expert, while a few people from the locality have volunteered to do detailed examination of the pillars and piers,” he added.

Slack upkeep

A host of other bridges, including the two-km-long Kundannoor-Thevara bridge, the Harbour Bridge and the trio of Goshree bridges too frequently develop problems like undulations and damage to their tarred surface that are attributed mainly to slack upkeep by the Goshree Islands Development Authority and PWD.