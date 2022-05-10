Experts call for climate risk insurance in fisheries

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

At a time when the lives and property of thousands of fishers' families are jeopardised by sea level rise and climate-induced weather uncertainties, fishery experts have suggested climate risk insurance which, according to them, could be an option for dealing with the risks arising from natural calamities.

The experts were speaking at an international symposium on insulating marine fisheries in South Asia jointly organised by the Bay of Bengal Programme, an inter-governmental organisation, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), and the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University in collaboration with the World Bank in Chennai, said a communication from CMFRI here on Tuesday.

The experts also observed that insurance penetration was limited in the fisheries sector, especially in the capture fisheries segment.