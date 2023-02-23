Experts bat for India-UK partnership for One Health concept in aquaculture 

February 23, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

Fisheries scientists from India and the United Kingdom (UK) have called for an India-UK partnership for the ‘One Health Aquaculture’ approach in India. It implies achieving optimal health of people, aquatic animals, plants, and environment.

Experts said at a workshop here that while focusing on boosting production to meet growing seafood demand, it was important to improve the health of all involved in the value chain of the aquatic food sector.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science of the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, said a press release here.

Funded by the Ocean Country Partnership Programme of the UK’s Blue Planet Fund, the meet also called for India-UK partnership to facilitate research collaboration to improve safe and sustainable aquaculture production in India. It will help support adoption of sustainable seafood practices, reduce the risk of negative impacts of unsustainable activities, and improve livelihoods, environment, and economy of the country.

Sally Taylor from the British High Commission said a high-level UK-India One Health partnership would set the stage for the integration of the aquatic food system with the One Health concept, addressing emerging realities and concerns at the global level. The workshop also suggested initiatives such as block chain-enabled tracking of fish production from farm to table as it helps improve the quality of the produce.

CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan said there were mechanisms that oriented Indian aquaculture towards the One Health paradigm such as the National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases, Indian Network for Fisheries and Animal Antimicrobial Resistance, All India Network Project on Fish Health, and Consortia Research Platform on Vaccine and Diagnostics. However, he underscored the need for creating a national-level agency to coordinate such efforts.