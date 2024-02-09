Expert team begins repair of damaged bridges on Container Road

February 09, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has entrusted a firm that specialises in underwater welding and micro-concreting with the task of repairing the damaged piles of two bridges on NH 966A (Container Road).

A sum of ₹1 crore has been allotted to execute the work on an emergency basis to the team that was roped in for repair of bridges atop waterbodies and also of boat jetties. They have begun underwater welding to replace the damaged steel sheets of the pile foundation, and it will be followed by micro-concreting. Steel shutters have been fabricated to permanently cover and protect the damaged pier foundation and piles that will be treated with micro-concreting. Corroded steel rods too will be replaced. The pillars of the two bridges were intact, said official sources.

A team of structural engineering experts had inspected the Kothad-Moolampilly and Mulavukad-Moolampilly bridges in the NH corridor after concrete had chipped away from the foundation of many piers and the piles. This was after a video of the damage went viral after being uploaded on a news platform. They recommended micro-concreting and added protection using steel shutters since thousands of vehicles, including container-laden lorries from the Vallarpadam container transshipment terminal, used the corridor daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

On whether the ₹1-crore expense for emergency repairs would be sought from the joint venture firm that built the bridges, NHAI sources said they had sent notices in that regard. It had cited that the defect-liability-period (DLP) of the bridges was over and hence it was not bound to repair the damaged bridges. Vehicles will continue to be regulated through a single lane on both the bridges.

The damage to the bridges was noticed in January, shortly after the NHAI decided to renovate the 17-km corridor that was commissioned in 2010 under a ₹129.50-crore project. Commuters through the stretch and residents had been complaining of the approach road to the bridges sinking very often. The absence of street lights made matters worse, with accidents and crimes being reported on a regular basis. NGOs such as Container Road Travellers’ Association have been highlighting such issues for many years and have been seeking proactive steps by the NHAI that collected hefty toll from motorists using the stretch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.