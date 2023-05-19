HamberMenu
Expert panel to suggest measures to solve human-animal conflicts in Kerala

May 19, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has appointed an expert committee to suggest short-term and long-term measures to address the problem of human-wildlife conflicts, restoration of wildlife habitats, restoration of wildlife corridors and incidental matters.

The committee consists of Pramod G. Krishnan, additional principal chief conservator of forests (Vigilance and Forest Intelligence), O.P. Kaler, former additional principal chief conservator of forests, D.M. Ananda Kumar of Nature Conservation Foundation, Valparai, and P.S. Easa, chairman, Care Earth Trust, Chennai. The order was passed on Wednesday when a suo motu case relating to the translocation of wild tusker Arikompan came up for hearing.

