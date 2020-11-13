Expert panel to assess DPR for WTE plant at Brahmapuram

Government nod awaited for evaluation of bids submitted by two consortiums

The Department of Local Self-Governments has constituted a six-member technical committee to evaluate detailed project reports (DPRs) for waste-to-energy (WTE) plants in the State.

The committee will be responsible for evaluating the DPR submitted by the firm chosen for executing the centralised WTE plant of 300 tonnes per day capacity at Brahmapuram.

The committee includes Executive Director, Suchitwa Mission; Director of Urban Affairs; Scientific Adviser to the Chief Minister; representatives of the State Pollution Control Board and Directorate of Environment, and Project Director,Waste-to-Energy Projects, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). The decision to constitute the committee was taken by the State Level Advisory Committee on Waste Management chaired by the Chief Secretary.

Senior KSIDC officials said they were awaiting government nod for the committee to evaluate bids submitted by the two consortiums for the Brahmapuram project. The consortiums that submitted technical and financial bids for the Brahmapuram project are Zonta Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru; Zonta Bauer Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru; Bauer GmbH, Germany; CNIM Martin Pvt. Ltd., Chennai; and Tholani Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd., Kochi, Aban Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Chennai; Greensol Systems Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, and Hangzhou Boiler Group Co Ltd., China. The evaluation of bids is expected to be completed by December, they said.

The committee will check whether the consortiums meet the minimum eligibility requirements as prescribed in the request for proposal issued by the KSIDC. The plant will be set up based on Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer mode for the Ernakulam cluster of local bodies. The cluster includes the Kochi Corporation and the municipalities of Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Kalamassery, Eloor, Maradu, Aluva, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, North Paravur, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravom, and Koothattukulam.

The firm to be chosen for the execution of the project in 20 acres at Brahmapuram will have powers to mortgage the leasehold rights over the said area for raising funds for the initiative. KSIDC will sub-lease the land to the firm for 27 years, with permission to mortgage the leasehold rights for raising funds only for the project.