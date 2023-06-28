Expert panel set up to redesign research and academic programmes of Cusat

June 28, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has set up an expert panel to develop a vision document for excellence after carrying out a critical evaluation of the existing academic and research activities.

The Syndicate has approved the committee to be headed by Dr. George Thomas, Professor and Dean, Faculty Affairs, IISER, Thiruvananthapuram, and comprising of Rejie George Palathitta, Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru; C. Krishna Mohan, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad; and Rajeev K. Sukumaran, Senior Principal Scientist at the CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram as its members.

Vice Chancellor P.G. Sankaran said that the committee has the mandate of developing a vision document, with clear focus on innovation and excellence. The panel will draft guidelines and suggestions for making the university a top notch academic institution in the country, he said.

The committee will recommend a redesign of the existing academic programmes to make them state-of-the-art. It will propose new generation academic programmes to be executed in collaboration with partners from industry and foreign universities, besides helping the authorities to make the best out of the new policies adopted at the State and Central level.

It will suggest measures to improve the research resulting in top quality publications/patents/projects and propose measures to facilitate the transfer of university created discoveries into new products and services for the benefit of society.

The panel is expected to suggest measures to make technology businesses and startups grow leveraging on the expertise of the varsity and its academic partners. The panel report is expected to be ready in three months.