Expert panel counts 70,158 subsisting structures in ESZ, report to be given to CM on Monday

February 24, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The protected areas of Kerala together have 70,158 subsisting structures in its One-Kilometre buffer zone with residential buildings and related structures accounting for around 74% of the total count, according to the final report of Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan committee.

The committee, which finalised its report at its meeting on Friday, will submit the report to the State government on Monday. The Principal Secretary (Forest) will submit the report, which runs into three volumes, to the Chief Minister.

An analysis of the data revealed that there were 52,376 residential units and related structures like places of worship and recreation facilities in the buffer zone of the 23 national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Kerala. The infrastructure amenities including industrial and commercial units accounted for 13,000 units followed by civic amenities and infrastructure covering ration shops, post offices, and other public facilities (7,000 units). The survey identified 519 educational institutions, 40 banks, and other commercial structures. There are also 6,000 units under the other infrastructure category.

The panel arrived at the final count after cross-checking the data generated earlier using satellite images, complaints filed by people at the help desks, and data received in the mobile application, Asset Mapper. The structures that were located outside the One-Kilometre periphery of the forest boundaries and duplicate entries were removed from the list, sources said.

The report also explained the course the panel had taken to arrive at the final figures. The Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment, which had earlier carried out the initial satellite-based analysis, compiled and analysed the data to prepare the final report.

The State government had appointed the panel in September last to carry out field studies and record details of houses, commercial establishments, and other structures that existed in the buffer zone of the protected areas following public demand. A technical expert committee was also appointed to assist the expert panel. The final report, likely to be reviewed by representatives of political parties and civil society organisations, would be submitted to the Supreme Court shortly.