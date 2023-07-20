ADVERTISEMENT

Expert panel blames Edayar industrial unit for pollution of paddy fields

July 20, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A joint committee of experts appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has concluded that the now defunct Binani Zinc Limited at Edayar is responsible for the pollution of the nearby Edayattuchal and Chakkarachal paddy fields.

An analysis of soil/sediments/water samples revealed that the leakage from the jarosite pond on the company premises had caused pollution of the paddy fields. The committee recommended that the unit bear the expenses of remediation of land.

“It will be essential to assess the feasibility of the proposal for utilisation of the jarosite stored within the industry premises, after the proposed trial run study, to decide upon the remediation aspects,” it said.

The report said the analysis of jarosite samples done by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had shown that the total concentration of chromium was 45.35 mg/l against the permissible limit of 5 mg/l. The values of other parameters, including manganese, lead, copper, and cadmium also showed exceeding values as per the Hazardous Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The committee rejected the company’s claim that other industrial units in the region might have contributed to pollution. It said that even though units, including Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited, Sud Chemie, and TMS Leather, were still operational, only a small quantity of waste was generated when compared to that generated by Binani Zinc. There was only remote chance for such heavy metals to reach Edayattuchal through Chakalathodu as the units were located on the banks of the Periyar.

Since the presence of heavy metals was already found in soil samples collected from the Binani School ground and water samples from the nearest well, there was no relevance to the respondent company’s claim, and the cost required for remediation had to be borne by it, the report said.

