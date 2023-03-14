ADVERTISEMENT

Expert committee to study health impact of Brahmapuram fire

March 14, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of health experts will study the health impact of the Brahmapuram fire.

Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday that discussions would be held with health experts in the State and outside as part of assessing the short- and long-term impact on health of people who had inhaled the fumes.

An investigation will be conducted into allegations by family members of a 70-year-old Vazhakkala native, who died on Monday, that his condition had worsened after inhaling the toxic fumes from the dumping site.

The Minister denied Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan’s charge that she had claimed that the fire had no health impact. ASHA workers had collected details of around 1,500 persons who had inhaled the fumes from the site as part of the health survey initiated by the department, she said.

