Expert committee to probe suspected gas leak from IOC’s Puthuvype terminal

October 06, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - KOCHI

An expert committee will probe the alleged gas leak from the LPG terminal of the Indian Oil Corporation at Puthuvype island here.

They will carry out a detailed investigation and submit a report. The decision to form an expert committee was taken at a meeting convened by K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on Friday. The residents had alleged a gas leak from the storage facility around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Several residents, including children, were hospitalised after they complained of breathlessness and vomiting, according to the Puthuvype LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samarasamithi.

The committee will be led by the District Disaster Management wing. It includes District Medical Officer; representative of the Indian Oil Corporation; Joint Director of Department of Factories and Boilers; Chemical Inspector of the department; official of Kerala State Pollution Control Board; District Hazard Analyst; chairperson of the Standing Committee on Health, Elankunnapuzha panchayat; three independent chemical engineers. A report by the committee is expected in a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting suggested setting up display boards to provide information on the air quality in the area. Awareness campaigns will be organised in the region in view of the concerns expressed by the residents. It will be conducted by Indian Oil Corporation along with the Disaster Management Authority.

A drill will be held as part of the process. The residents, who participated in the meeting, complained that there was no safe place for them to shift in the wake of an emergency. The permanent monitoring committee to oversee the plant operations will be restructured. The health facilities in the nearby panchayats will be strengthened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.