Expert committee indicates leakage from jarosite pond as the source of soil and water pollution in Edayar

February 17, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

An investigation by a joint committee of experts appointed by the National Green Tribunal has revealed the possibility of leakage from the jarosite pond of the now defunct Binani Zinc Ltd in Edayar resulting in the soil and water contamination in Edayattuchal, Chakkarachal paddy fields, and its nearby areas.

An interim report prepared by the committee and presented before the Southern Bench of the tribunal on February 14 stated that it has recommended the Primary Health Centre to collect health data within 2-3 km radius of the affected sites to check the impact of the contamination.

As per the analysis report of the soil sample collected from the middle of the Binani School ground, zinc concentration obtained is 1110 mg/kg against 720 mg/kg, the response level prescribed for remediation. In the nearest open well, zinc concentration obtained is 322.6 mg/litre against the permissible limit of 5 mg/l. The reports revealed the possibility of leakage from pond no.4 of the unit, which is reported to be scientifically designed as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board, it said.

The joint committee said that jarosite and water samples from nearly 10 randomly chosen wells have been forwarded to the Central lab of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board for analysis of relevant parameters. The results are awaited, it said.

A preliminary report prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board in December 2021 had confirmed heavy metal contamination in exceeding limits in Edayattuchal and Chakkarachal paddy fields. Heavy metals that include zinc, iron, cadmium, and chromium in soil and groundwater were exceeding the screening criteria. The representatives of the company had stated before the tribunal that four other companies were responsible for heavy metal contamination as per an assessment report prepared in 2005.