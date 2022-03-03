Expert body recommends converting IRIA, KSoM as Centres of Excellence

Proposal to be placed before government for final approval

Proposal to be placed before government for final approval

An Advisory Committee comprising experts in various fields has recommended elevating the International Research Institute of Ayurveda (IRIA) at Iritty, Kannur, and the Kerala School of Mathematics (KSoM) in Kozhikode as Centres of Excellence under the government's ambitious programme to set up autonomous institutions for advanced research in leading-edge areas of specialisation.

The proposal to convert both the institutions into Centres of Excellence will be placed before the government for final approval. The 15-member Advisory Committee included Dr. Padmanabhan Balaram, former director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, as its chairman and noted historian Prof. Romila Thapar and K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, the Government of India, as special invitees.

The committee found that the IRIA and the KsoM have the capacity to become globally significant institutions.

The Ayurveda research institute, which is at its initial stage, has laid emphasis on scientific validation of Ayurvedic formulations and plans to showcase Ayurvedic knowledge for traditional therapies from around the world. The KSoM, an institution under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, is involved in carrying out exceptional research in Mathematics.

Dr. P.M. Rajan Gurukkal, vice chairman of the Kerala State Higher Education Council, said nearly 60 proposals have been received from various universities to convert existing departments and inter-university centres into Centres of Excellence.

Experts in relevant fields will carry out the performance appraisal of these departments and inter-university centres. The most potential from among these will be given a chance to come up with a detailed project report to be presented before the Advisory Committee, he said.

As per the concept note, conversion of the existing centres into Centres of Excellence is not a priority. The government envisages establishing them fresh and independent of the university and the existing institutions. However, centres of exceptional potential deserve consideration for upgrading, it said.