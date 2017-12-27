Exotic pitcher plant to be star attraction at flower show

It is that time of the year when the city turns flagrant as the latest edition of the Cochin Flower Show is set to get under way at the usual venue of Ernakulathappan Ground on Friday.

A.C. Moideen, Minister for Industries and Commerce, will inaugurate the expo at 5 p.m. The 10-day show is being organised by the Ernakulam District Agri-Horticultural Society, and like the previous 35 editions of the event, this one too promises to be a potpourri of flowers and fruits drawn from across the globe.

The show will feature 50,000 plants of 50 species. Among the major attractions will be 2,000 big roses, 1,000 Thailand orchids, various grafted adeniums, poinsettia, petunia, gerberas, dahlia, and various varieties of marigold. Pitcher plants – carnivorous plants that trap preys – will be one of the major exhibits this year.

Different varieties of Bonsai plants and star trees will also feature in the show. The Ernakulam District Agri-Horticultural Society has also imported many varieties of plants to enrich the show.

The event will also feature “dry gardens” made of succulent plants and stones organised with the help of experts.

Children will have an added attraction in the form of “Mowgli” themed dry flower arrangement.

An agri clinic to be organised in association with the agriculture department is likely to prove helpful to both professional farmers and those engaged in backyard farming for producing pesticide-free vegetables. Experts in the clinic will clear doubts over flower and fruit farming and gardening, among other things.

Various governmental and non governmental organisations such as the State Agriculture Department, Farm Information Bureau, Coir Board, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Coconut Development Board, State Horticulture Mission, Spices Board, Kerafed, Union Bank, Marine Products Export Development Authority, Infopark, and Cochin Shipyard will participate in the show.

Hibi Eden, MLA, will preside over the inaugural function. K.V. Thomas, MP, and Mayor Soumini Jain will be present.