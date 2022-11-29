Exhibitors in Kerala not to release Avatar: The Way of Water

November 29, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) will not release the much-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic sci-fi adventure Avatar, in cinemas affiliated to it in protest against the unfavourable conditions proposed by the distributor.

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting of the executive committee of the organisation held here on Tuesday pointed out that the distributor had demanded a share of around 60% of theatre collections. FEUOK president K. Vijayakumar said it was higher than the existing share of 50% allocated for other-language movies released in the State. “Theatre owners will suffer losses if we agree to hike the distributor’s share,” he said.

The organisation of exhibitors stated that it would not accept the condition that the movie must have a compulsory three-week run in theatres without any change in the 60% share demanded by the distributor. Mr. Vijayakumar said the distributor’s share would change once a movie’s collections dropped as per existing norms. FEUOK has around 400 screens across the State owned by members affiliated to it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US