Exhibitors in Kerala not to release Avatar: The Way of Water

November 29, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) will not release the much-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic sci-fi adventure Avatar, in cinemas affiliated to it in protest against the unfavourable conditions proposed by the distributor.

A meeting of the executive committee of the organisation held here on Tuesday pointed out that the distributor had demanded a share of around 60% of theatre collections. FEUOK president K. Vijayakumar said it was higher than the existing share of 50% allocated for other-language movies released in the State. “Theatre owners will suffer losses if we agree to hike the distributor’s share,” he said.

The organisation of exhibitors stated that it would not accept the condition that the movie must have a compulsory three-week run in theatres without any change in the 60% share demanded by the distributor. Mr. Vijayakumar said the distributor’s share would change once a movie’s collections dropped as per existing norms. FEUOK has around 400 screens across the State owned by members affiliated to it.

