Kochi

Exhibition on legal awareness begins

A three-day exhibition on 75 years of judicial administration and various legal aid activities undertaken in the country began at the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

S. Manikumar, Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, inaugurated the exhibition, which is being jointly organised by the Kerala State legal Services Authority (KELSA) and the Kerala High Court as part of the pan-India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign.

K. Vinod Chandran, A. Muhamad Mustaque, and P. Gopinath, judges of the High Court; K. T. Nisar Ahamad, member secretary of the authority; and Johny Sebastian, director, Alternative Despite Resolution Centre, were among those who attended. The exhibition will conclude on Friday.


