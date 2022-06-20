Exhibition of sand sculptures, caricatures of freedom fighters in Kochi

An exhibition of sand sculptures created by popular sand artist Deepak Mouthattil from Thiruvananthapuram will be held on the premises of the Government Lower Primary School at Willingdon Island between June 21 and 23 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes of the Cochin Port Authority.

The exhibition will include caricatures of 75 freedom fighters by differently abled artist Anjan Satish of Thripunithura, says a communication from the port authorities. The exhibition will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will be inaugurated by Cochin Port Authority chairperson M. Beena at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.