March 20, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KOCHI

An exhibition of legendary cartoonist Abu Abraham’s work will be held at Durbar Hall Art Gallery on the occasion of the cartoonist’s birth centenary. The exhibition organised by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi will get under way on March 22, and will close on April 21. It’s held as part of the Akademi’s Eminent Artists Series-II. Critic M.K. Sanoo will inaugurate the exhibition at the gallery on March 21 at 5 30 p.m.