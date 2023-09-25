ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibition and sale of millets, minor cereals at civil station on Tuesday

September 25, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Seminars and discussions on their importance will be part of the day-long programme

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition and sale of millets and other minor cereals will be held at the civil station in Kakkanad on Tuesday as part of a State-wide campaign to enhance awareness about the importance of minor cereals. District collector N.S.K. Umesh will inaugurate the event, while T.T. Regina, district coordinator, Kudumbashree Mission, will preside, said a press release here.

Seminars and discussions on the importance of minor cereals will be part of the day-long programme.

A campaign to popularise minor cereals produced in Adivasi areas such as Attappadi in Palakkad will also be held. Production of cereals is part of works being undertaken to ensure the comprehensive development of the Adivasi community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US