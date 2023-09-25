HamberMenu
Exhibition and sale of millets, minor cereals at civil station on Tuesday

Seminars and discussions on their importance will be part of the day-long programme

September 25, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition and sale of millets and other minor cereals will be held at the civil station in Kakkanad on Tuesday as part of a State-wide campaign to enhance awareness about the importance of minor cereals. District collector N.S.K. Umesh will inaugurate the event, while T.T. Regina, district coordinator, Kudumbashree Mission, will preside, said a press release here.

Seminars and discussions on the importance of minor cereals will be part of the day-long programme.

A campaign to popularise minor cereals produced in Adivasi areas such as Attappadi in Palakkad will also be held. Production of cereals is part of works being undertaken to ensure the comprehensive development of the Adivasi community.

