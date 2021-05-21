KochiKOCHI 21 May 2021 22:34 IST
Executive cadre staff of KMRL form association
An employees’ association has been formed to represent members of the executive cadre of KMRL, it is learnt.
An official announcement in this regard will be made shortly, sources said. The metro agency already has a registered workers’ union encompassing personnel of the non-executive cadre.
The development comes in the wake of alleged concerns over vast sections of employees and officials holding senior posts being on different pages on many issues during the past couple of years.
