Excise to keep youngsters away from drugs through sports

December 14, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Excise department in Ernakulam is gearing up to top off its protracted attempts to woo the young generation away from drug menace by helping them find a high in sports.

Steps have been initiated to form teams in select schools in their preferred sports depending on their strengths in sporting events over the years. The project has been conceived as an extension of the department’s Vimukthi clubs in schools.

“The idea is to form teams in three schools from each of the 15 ranges in the district thus creating 45 teams in the initial stages. The choice of sports will be left to the schools concerned to decide on their strengths and weaknesses along with the infrastructure available. Football has emerged as the overwhelming choice though volleyball, netball, kabaddi, and kho kho also have takers,” said Sunu C., Assistant Commissioner of Excise in charge of Vimukthi.

The goal is to keep youngsters invested in sports so that they have little time and mind space to be lured away by drugs. The need for such a potent diversion was further driven home after it emerged recently that a Standard 8 girl was used by the drug racket as a peddler in Kozhikode.

Though the project is primarily meant for higher secondary schools, high schools may also get to participate where not enough quality players could not be found at the higher secondary level. Trials will be held to find the best 15 players for each team.

The team selection is bit tardy at the moment owing to the exam season. Teams are likely to be ready by next month. It will be followed by contests at the educational district and district level, and the winners will get to compete at the State level.

“The project has evoked very good response from the schools with the department even allocating ₹10,000 for each chosen school. The funds will be spent on jerseys with Vimukthi logo, balls, and related equipment. Some schools have already printed the jerseys,” said Mr. Sunu.

The department plans to expand the project to more schools in the district depending on the success of what is being seen as a pilot initiative.

